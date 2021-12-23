Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GPT Infraprojects bags order worth 56 crore

GPT Infraprojects bags order worth 56 crore

Labourers work at a construction site
1 min read . 06:00 PM IST PTI

  • The order entails the construction of a road overbridge at Gomia in Jharkhand

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : GPT Infraprojects Ltd (GPT) on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth 56 crore to construct a road overbridge (ROB) at Gomia in Jharkhand.

"The company has bagged an order valued at 56 crore," GPT Infraprojects said in a filing to the BSE.

The order entails the construction of a road overbridge.

This contract is in a joint venture, of which GPT’s order share is 51 per cent, the filing said.

"Construction of road overbridge at Gomia Km 49/4-5 in lieu of L/C no. 11/A/T in between the Chandrapura-Barkakana route in CIC section of Dhanbad division," it said while giving details on the nature of the contract.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd, the flagship company of GPT Group, is an infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. GPT, incorporated in 1980, operates through two business divisions — infrastructure and sleepers.

The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

