GPT Infraprojects board elevates Atul Tantia to Joint MD & CFO; Om Tantia appointed as new chairman

Kolkata-based infrastructure firm GPT Infraprojects Limited on 24 September announced significant boardroom reshuffle and governance update after the sudden demise of its Non-Executive Chairman, Dwarika Prasad Tantia. The board expressed condolences and moved swiftly to ensure leadership continuity and regulatory compliance. Here’s a look at the key decisions and updates:

Advertisement

Leadership Changes Om Tantia, a promoter and seasoned medical professional with over 41 years of experience, has been appointed as the new Non-Executive Chairman. He is a founding member of ILS Hospital and has played a key role in the group’s strategic direction.

Atul Tantia, previously Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been elevated to Joint Managing Director & CFO. Atul Tantia, a Wharton graduate with over 20 years in infrastructure and finance, is the brother of Director & COO Vaibhav Tantia.

These appointments are subject to shareholder approval and follow recommendations from the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, GPT Infra said in the BSE filing.

Governance Overhaul The board approved the adoption of a new Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Articles of Association (AOA), the foundational documents that define the company’s objectives, powers, and internal rules.

Advertisement

The new MOA and AOA are being updated to comply with the Companies Act, 2013, replacing versions based on the older 1956 Act.

Key changes include revised clauses on the company’s objectives, member liability, and share capital structure. For example, the authorized share capital is now set at ₹130 crore, divided into 13 crore equity shares of ₹10 each.

The updated AOA incorporates recent legal and regulatory standards, ensuring the company’s operations remain in line with evolving corporate governance norms.

Committee Reconstitution With the leadership changes, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee has been reconstituted. Om Tantia will chair the committee, joined by Shree Gopal Tantia and Arun Kumar Dokania.

Disclaimer: Parts of this story are generated from AI