GQG Partners acquires 2.2 million shares, raises stake in Adani Ports to 4.93%

GQG Partners acquires 2.2 million shares, raises stake in Adani Ports to 4.93%

1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST Nikita Prasad

GQG Partners increases stake in Adani Ports to 5.03% after purchasing 2.2 million shares.

A cargo ship anchored at Adani Group-owned Mundra port in Gujarat.

GQG Partners purchased 2.2 million shares of Adani Ports on Thursday week, raising its stake in the company to 5.03%. The investment firm had already held a 4.93% stake in Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd. The development came mere days after Deloitte resigned as the company's auditor.

Earlier this week, the US-based investment firm had also picked up an 8.1% stake in Adani Power. Two promoter entities of the Adani group company sold a combined 31.2 crore shares worth more than 8,700 crore in separate bulk deals on Wednesday.

More to come…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST
