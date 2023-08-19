GQG Partners acquires 2.2 million shares, raises stake in Adani Ports to 4.93%1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST
GQG Partners increases stake in Adani Ports to 5.03% after purchasing 2.2 million shares.
GQG Partners purchased 2.2 million shares of Adani Ports on Thursday week, raising its stake in the company to 5.03%. The investment firm had already held a 4.93% stake in Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd. The development came mere days after Deloitte resigned as the company's auditor.
Earlier this week, the US-based investment firm had also picked up an 8.1% stake in Adani Power. Two promoter entities of the Adani group company sold a combined 31.2 crore shares worth more than ₹8,700 crore in separate bulk deals on Wednesday.
