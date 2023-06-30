Jain’s GQG boosts stake in Adani group firm4 min read 30 Jun 2023, 11:46 PM IST
GQG Partners LLC, on Friday, acquired about 3% stake in Adani Transmission Ltd. for at least ₹2,626 crore
Mumbai: Rajiv Jain-led global boutique asset manager GQG Partners LLC, on Friday, acquired about 3% stake in Adani Transmission Ltd. for at least ₹2,626 crore even as the company’s stock fell 6.2% to ₹769 apiece on the bourses in an otherwise rising equity market.
