GQG Partners buys 0.6% stake of JSW Energy in open market for ₹351 crore
16 Aug 2023
- The GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund bought 0.6 percent stake or 10,284.024 shares JSW Energy at ₹341.70 apiece for ₹351 crore.
For the second consecutive day, GQG Partners bought shares of JSW Energy in the open market on 16 August, reported Economic Times.
According to the report, the GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund bought a 0.6 percent stake or 10,284.024 shares of JSW Energy at ₹341.70 apiece for ₹351 crore.
Earlier on Monday, GQG Partners acquired over 1.2 crore shares of JSW Energy at ₹345 apiece, aggregating ₹411 crore.
In the meantime, JSW Investments Ltd sold a 1.3 percent stake in JSW Energy Ltd through the open market for ₹718 crore on Wednesday.
Not only JSW Power, GQG Partners had also bought some stake in Adani Power through bulk deals on Wednesday. Both GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International bought a combined stake of 3.9% in Adani Power for about ₹4,242 crore.
As per block deals data on BSE, JSW Investments sold 21,000,000 shares of the company at ₹341.70 apiece.
Until, June-end, JSW Investments held a 20.22 percent stake in JSW Energy. On Wednesday, the power producer shares ended nearly 7 percent higher on the BSE at ₹368.10.
