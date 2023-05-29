GQG pumps up to $500mn more into Adani group cos3 min read 29 May 2023, 11:32 PM IST
On 2 March, the Adani group disclosed that GQG had invested ₹15,446 crore ($1.87 billion then) across flagship Adani Enterprises ($660 million), Adani Ports ($640 million), Adani Transmission ($230 million) and Adani Green Energy ($340 million)
Mumbai: GQG Partners, which invested $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies in the first week of March, has pumped in another $330 million-$530 million into these companies since then, demonstrating the investor’s continued interest in the ports to renewable energy conglomerate.
