GQG Partners to pay $500,000 as penalty to SEC for violating whistleblower protection rules

GQG Partners to pay $500,000 as penalty to SEC for violating whistleblower protection rules

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Sep 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Rajiv Jain, chairman, CIO and portfolio manager GQG Partners
Rajiv Jain, chairman, CIO and portfolio manager GQG Partners

GQG Partners, founded by Rajiv Jain, has agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve charges brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding alleged violations of whistleblower protection regulations, according to the market regulator.

According to a statement by the US SEC on September 26, between 2020 and 2023, GQG Partners required 12 individuals to sign highly restrictive non-disclosure agreements, preventing them from sharing confidential information, even with government regulators and agencies.

Also Read | NCLT lambasts Dunzo for failing to settle with creditors

GQG Partners reached a settlement before the administrative and cease-and-desist proceedings, without admitting or denying the findings. However, the firm, led by Rajiv Jain, recognized the SEC's authority in the matter.

“Whether through agreements or otherwise, firms cannot impose barriers to persons providing evidence about possible securities law violations to the SEC, as GQG did. Even agreements that contain carve-out language allowing people to voluntarily report to the SEC can be violative if restrictive language in a separate provision impedes voluntary reporting to the Commission staff,” said Corey Schuster, Co-Chief of the Division of Enforcement’s Asset Management Unit.

Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, GQG consented to being censured, agreed to cease and desist from violating the whistleblower protection rule, and will pay a civil penalty of $500,000.

GQG Partners is a global boutique asset management firm recognized for its active portfolio management and commitment to delivering long-term value to clients. Through this firm, its chairman and chief investment officer, Rajiv Jain, has made significant investments in several Indian companies, including those within the Adani Group.

Also Read | Air India, Vistara merger: Club Vistara to integrate with Flying Returns

Jain's investments in the Gautam Adani-led companies followed the release of a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023. The report highlighted concerns over corporate governance and debt issues within the Adani Group, triggering a sharp decline in the group's stock prices.

GQG Partners has also placed substantial investments in India's equity market, focusing on the infrastructure, consumer goods, and energy sectors.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsGQG Partners to pay $500,000 as penalty to SEC for violating whistleblower protection rules

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    180.30
    03:15 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.8 (5.13%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.60
    03:15 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    1 (0.6%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.65
    03:15 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3.3 (1.14%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    368.60
    03:15 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    23.5 (6.81%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.10
    03:02 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    41.6 (6.79%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    366.95
    03:02 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    21.85 (6.33%)

    Westlife Development share price

    931.05
    03:02 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    54.55 (6.22%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,850.50
    03:02 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    156.85 (5.82%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.