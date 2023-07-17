GQG Partners ups India play, picks up 5.96% in Patanjali

GQG Partners ups India play, picks up 5.96% in Patanjali2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Jain has been raising his bet on Indian firms over the past few months. In the past three months, GQG Partner’s total investment in Adani Group firms has gone up to ₹26,445 cr
Mumbai: Baba Ramdev-founded Patanjali Foods Ltd on Monday said that Rajiv Jain-led investment management firm GQG Partners Llc bought a 5.96% stake in the company on 14 July in the company’s ongoing offer-for-sale (OFS).
