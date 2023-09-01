GQG takes 1,527 cr stake in IDFC First

Rajiv Jain-led US-based boutique investment manager GQG Partners Llc, on Friday, acquired a 2.6% stake in private lender IDFC First Bank Ltd for ₹1,527.26 crore, raising the former’s total fresh investment in Indian firms to over ₹41,000 crore in a span of just six months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Through a bulk deal on the exchanges, Cloverdell Investment Ltd, an institutional shareholder in IDFC First, has sold 278.7 million shares or 4.2% stake in IDFC First Bank for ₹2,480.3 crore to several entities including GQG Partners.

Soon after a damning report against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on 24 January, as stocks of Adani group firms corrected, GQG Partners purchased significant stakes in several Adani group firms in quick succession. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This included a 5% acquisition in Adani Enterprises for ₹9,600 crore, 8.1% of Adani Power for ₹8,811 crore, 6.3% of Adani Green for ₹7,038 crore, 5.03% in Adani Ports for ₹7,467 crore, and 5.5% in Adani Transmission for ₹4,525 crore.

Over the past 45 days, GQG Partners has increased its bets on other Indian firms as well.

On 17 July, GQG Partners bought 5.96% in Baba Ramdev-founded Patanjali Foods Ltd via an offer for sale for ₹2,639.4 crore. The US-based firm invested in Patanjali at a price of ₹1,223.35 a share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, US-based fund manager acquired a 0.6% stake in JSW Energy Ltd for ₹351 crore.

GQG’s latest investment in IDFC First underscores the ongoing gains in the lender’s stock over the past few months.

The bank gained 28.7% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the broader market Nifty 50 index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most of the gains came after the bank announced stronger sequential financials.

On 29 July, IDFC First Bank reported a net consolidated profit of ₹765 crore in the June quarter, 61% up from ₹474 crore during the year-ago period. The net interest income of the bank grew 36% from ₹2,751 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹3,745 crore in Q1FY24.

During the April-June quarter, the core operating profit of IDFC First Bank was up by 45% to ₹1,427 crore from ₹987 crore during Q1FY23. The net interest margin grew year on year from 5.77% in Q1FY23 to 6.3% in Q1FY24 but declined marginally from 6.4% recorded during the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, IDFC First closed marginally higher at ₹93.40 apiece on the NSE.