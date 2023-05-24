GQG’s Jain raises Adani stake by 10%, plans to invest more2 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 01:37 AM IST
GQG Partners to double down on ‘the best infra assets available in India’
Veteran investor Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners LLC has raised its stake in billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate by about 10% and will take part in the conglomerate’s future fund raising, doubling down on what he calls “the best infrastructure assets available in India."
