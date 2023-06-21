Grab cuts around 1,000 jobs in biggest round of layoffs since the pandemic

Grab cuts around 1,000 jobs in biggest round of layoffs since the pandemic2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Singapore-based ride-hailing company Grab is cutting around 1,000 jobs, or almost 11% of its workforce, in what is the biggest round of job cuts since the pandemic.
