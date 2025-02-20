Grab opts for cautious outlook as it focuses on AI, self-driving cars
SummaryThe U.S.-listed riding hailing company’s CFO said that improved internal operational efficiencies have allowed some jobs to be redeployed to other areas of the business.
U.S.-listed Grab Holdings is doubling down on artificial intelligence technologies as it plans for self-driving cars, even as the Southeast Asian ride-hailing app company takes steps toward steady profitability.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more