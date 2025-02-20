Grab opts for cautious outlook as it focuses on AI, self-driving cars

U.S.-listed Grab Holdings is doubling down on artificial intelligence technologies as it plans for self-driving cars, even as the Southeast Asian ride-hailing app company takes steps toward steady profitability.

Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey said in an interview Thursday that improved internal operational efficiencies, thanks to AI tools and automation technologies, have allowed some jobs to be redeployed to other areas of the business.

Grab is keeping headcount broadly stable as cost prudence takes priority, but is increasingly hiring AI and data-related roles, Oey said.

“We’ve been very selective, though in terms of who we bring in," Oey said, highlighting that “data scientists are critical pillars of our business today."

When asked about the possibility of using Chinese AI firm DeepSeek’s technology, Oey said Grab is “very agnostic" about LLM providers. “We’re very focused on ensuring that our team has the right tools at the end of the day…and what’s the most cost-efficient," Oey said, adding that they are “dealing with multiple partners."

Artificial-intelligence investments are part of Grab’s regional corporate costs, which declined 13% for the quarter, while variable and staff costs fell 15%.

Oey’s comments come after the Nasdaq-listed tech company posted a net profit for a second consecutive quarter in the last three months of 2024. Though it has yet to post a full-year net profit, it recorded positive full-year adjusted Ebitda–a key profitability metric–for the first time.

The company forecast 2025 revenue of between $3.33 billion to $3.40 billion, compared to 2024’s $2.80 billion. It expects full-year adjusted Ebitda between $440 million and $470 million, slightly below analysts’ estimate of $491.92 million, according to a Visible Alpha poll.

Shares of Grab fell 11% in after-hours trading.

Oey noted that he was more conservative about guidance “in the early part of the year, because there’s just a lot of uncertainty, we don’t know what’s ahead of us."

He added that Grab remains focused on share buybacks and doesn’t see the company making dividend payments yet. Grab has so far repurchased $226 million worth of shares from its $500 million share buyback program.

Grab is discussing deploying self-driving cars with regulators across Southeast Asia, and more updates will be released in the coming weeks, its Chief Executive Anthony Tan said in an earnings call Thursday.

“AI and robotics are top of mind," Tan said. “We believe we are in prime position in supporting the [autonomous vehicle] transition over the next few years… we intend to work closely with every government in Southeast Asia to drive this forward," Tan said.

Grab, which operates in eight Southeast Asian markets, has been seeking to expand its pool of drivers and aims to pursue a hybrid fleet of human drivers and autonomous-driving cars.

At its earnings call, President and Chief Operating Officer Alex Hungate said that improving unit costs for EVs are expected to translate to autonomous vehicles over time, given overlapping supply chains, but it is “not going to happen overnight, particularly in Southeast Asia, where labor costs are lower than places like the U.S."

Write to Kimberley Kao at kimberley.kao@wsj.com