Grab to go public in record-breaking SPAC merger

Grab to go public in record-breaking SPAC merger

AP Photo
3 min read . 07:00 PM IST JING YANG, The Wall Street Journal

  • Deal values Southeast Asian ‘superapp’ operator at close to $40 billion

Grab Holdings Inc. said it would go public on the Nasdaq Stock Market by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, securing a near-$40 billion valuation in a new milestone for the SPAC boom that has swept U.S. financial markets.

The $39.6 billion deal to list Grab, a ride-hailing, food-delivery and digital-wallet group that operates across much of Southeast Asia, is by far the biggest involving a blank-check company and means Grab’s valuation has more than doubled in just 18 months. The merger also comes alongside a $4 billion-plus fundraising, which is the largest-ever share sale by a Southeast Asian company in the U.S.

