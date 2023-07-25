‘Gradual mandates on green hydrogen may not be enough’3 min read 25 Jul 2023, 12:18 AM IST
The govt approach may not lead to 5 mt of green hydrogen capacity by 2030, says ReNew CEO Sumant Sinha
NEW DELHI : India’s ambition to accelerate its green hydrogen mission faces challenges as the targets have not translated into actual demand, and the adoption of a gradual mandate for the use of green hydrogen may not help the country achieve the goal of 5 million tonnes (mt) capacity by 2030, said Sumant Sinha, the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer (CEO) of ReNew.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×