‘Gradual mandates on green hydrogen may not be enough’

“The kinds of issues that cause delays are things around demand coming from utilities or discoms is still not robust. It needs to be strengthened. If the government has taken a position to auction 50GW of renewable energy every year, someone has to buy that power. So, the utilities have to buy that power, or otherwise, we will have an issue with the government holding auctions and the states not buying. It’s been a problem with two parts for some time now—through the LPS system, the payments issue has been resolved, and we can now use capital to fund capital projects instead of funding discoms, but the other issue on demand needs to be solved, he said.