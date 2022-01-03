Pharmaceutical company Granules India's board of directors today appointed Dr Kandiraju Venkata Sitaram Rao as an additional director, categorised as executive, with effect from January 5, 2022. He has also been designated as joint MD and CEO. The appointment of Dr Rao is subject to approval of the shareholders, the company said.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Granules offers collaborative and strategic partnership to global pharmaceutical leaders by producing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, PFI and FD.

Dr KVS Ram Rao, 58, holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad, and a master’s degree & PhD in chemical engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

He has over 29 years of experience in the field of manufacturing, R&D, business and customer service management. He previously worked as executive director & CEO for CSM Business of PI Industries Limited. He also played a significant role in Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited from 2000 to 2018. He had also worked with Jubilant Life Sciences and Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Ltd previously.

As per the company, Dr Rao established innovative business models with eminent team dynamics and instituted good manufacturing and R&D systems. He also built best in class practices in environment, health and safety and nurtured excellent diversity and inclusivity policies.

