Granules India appoints Kandiraju Rao as joint MD, CEO

Granules India appoints Kandiraju Rao as joint MD, CEO1 min read . 09:52 PM IST
- Granules India board has appointed Kandiraju Venkata Sitaram Rao as joint managing director and chief executive officer from Jan 5
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pharmaceutical company Granules India's board of directors today appointed Dr Kandiraju Venkata Sitaram Rao as an additional director, categorised as executive, with effect from January 5, 2022. He has also been designated as joint MD and CEO. The appointment of Dr Rao is subject to approval of the shareholders, the company said.
Pharmaceutical company Granules India's board of directors today appointed Dr Kandiraju Venkata Sitaram Rao as an additional director, categorised as executive, with effect from January 5, 2022. He has also been designated as joint MD and CEO. The appointment of Dr Rao is subject to approval of the shareholders, the company said.
Headquartered in Hyderabad, Granules offers collaborative and strategic partnership to global pharmaceutical leaders by producing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, PFI and FD.
Headquartered in Hyderabad, Granules offers collaborative and strategic partnership to global pharmaceutical leaders by producing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, PFI and FD.
Dr KVS Ram Rao, 58, holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad, and a master’s degree & PhD in chemical engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.
He has over 29 years of experience in the field of manufacturing, R&D, business and customer service management. He previously worked as executive director & CEO for CSM Business of PI Industries Limited. He also played a significant role in Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited from 2000 to 2018. He had also worked with Jubilant Life Sciences and Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Ltd previously.
As per the company, Dr Rao established innovative business models with eminent team dynamics and instituted good manufacturing and R&D systems. He also built best in class practices in environment, health and safety and nurtured excellent diversity and inclusivity policies.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!