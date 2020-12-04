Granules India receives USFDA approval for Penicillamine capsules

Granules India received the approval from US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI)., a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Limited, for Penicillamine Capsules USP, 250 mg. It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Cuprimine of Bausch Health Americas, Inc. The product would be manufactured at Granules manufacturing facility in Chantilly, Virginia and is expected to be launched shortly.

Granules India opened around 2% higher on Friday. Granule India share opened at ₹426.40. However, later during the day, Granule India share price eased. At 1:26 p.m., the share is priced at ₹423.10, 0.87 higher from its previous close.

Penicillamine Capsules are indicated in the treatment of Wilson's disease, cystinuria, and in patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis who have failed to respond to an adequate trial of conventional therapy. Granules now has a total of 35 ANDA approvals from US FDA (33 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

Penicillamine Capsules had U.S. sales of approximately $67 million for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2020 according to IQVIA Health. Cuprimine is a trademark of Bausch Health Companies Inc. or its affiliates.

Granules India produces Finished Dosages(FDs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) which gives the customers flexibility and choice. Granules support customers with unique value, extensive product range, and proactive solutions.

On a consolidated basis, Granules India reported 70.8% jump in net profit to ₹164 crore on a 22.7% rise in income from operations to ₹858 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.