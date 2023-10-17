Graphite India's German operations hit by information security incident

Mumbai: Graphite India Ltd on Tuesday said an information security incident has occurred at its German operations and it is probing the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company said it is investigating the matter with appropriate containment and that remediation actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident.

"This is to inform that an information security incident has occurred at the Company's German operations and the impacted IT assets have been isolated. The Company is investigating the matter and appropriate containment and remediation actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident," the company said in an exchange filing.

The graphite products manufacturer has not released any further information about the incident.

On 25 May, Granules India Ltd had also reported an information security incident at the company and the impacted IT assets had been isolated. Appropriate containment and remediation actions were taken to address the incident, the company had said.

On 7 August, Graphite India had sold its land in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru, India, and structures built on it to TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Five and TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six for ₹9.86 billion.

Shares of Graphite India closed 0.51% higher at ₹494.55 apiece on the National STock Exchange on Tuesday.

