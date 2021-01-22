Grasim to enter paints business; to invest 5,000 cr over next 3 years

Grasim said it will offer a wide choice to Indian consumers as the company plans to introduce the latest range of paint products in line with global mega-trends

The Aditya Birla group’s flagship company Grasim on Friday announced an initial investment of ₹5,000 crore over the next three years to enter the paints segment, as it seeks to identify new areas of growth.

“The company endeavors to invest in businesses that have the potential to be a leader in their addressable markets; have the ability to achieve scale, and generate consistent and attractive returns in the long term. The paints industry presents a high-growth option for Grasim," he added.

The sector grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 11% during FY14 to FY19, and given the value migration from the unorganized to the organized market, the outlook remains robust, providing the space for a quality new player.

The $10 billion Grasim’s existing businesses are diversified across viscose staple fibre, linen and insulators. Its subsidiary UltraTech Cement is India’s largest cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player.