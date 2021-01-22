Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Grasim to enter paints business; to invest 5,000 cr over next 3 years
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group

Grasim to enter paints business; to invest 5,000 cr over next 3 years

1 min read . 05:59 PM IST Tanya Thomas

Grasim said it will offer a wide choice to Indian consumers as the company plans to introduce the latest range of paint products in line with global mega-trends

The Aditya Birla group’s flagship company Grasim on Friday announced an initial investment of 5,000 crore over the next three years to enter the paints segment, as it seeks to identify new areas of growth.

The Aditya Birla group’s flagship company Grasim on Friday announced an initial investment of 5,000 crore over the next three years to enter the paints segment, as it seeks to identify new areas of growth.

“The foray into paints is a strategic portfolio choice for Grasim as it looks to identify new growth engines. Grasim’s strong balance sheet will facilitate this entry, which will add size, scale and diversity to its existing portfolio of established standalone businesses," Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“The foray into paints is a strategic portfolio choice for Grasim as it looks to identify new growth engines. Grasim’s strong balance sheet will facilitate this entry, which will add size, scale and diversity to its existing portfolio of established standalone businesses," Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“The company endeavors to invest in businesses that have the potential to be a leader in their addressable markets; have the ability to achieve scale, and generate consistent and attractive returns in the long term. The paints industry presents a high-growth option for Grasim," he added.

The sector grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 11% during FY14 to FY19, and given the value migration from the unorganized to the organized market, the outlook remains robust, providing the space for a quality new player.

The press note from Grasim said it will offer a wide choice to Indian consumers as the company plans to introduce the latest range of paint products in line with global mega-trends.

The $10 billion Grasim’s existing businesses are diversified across viscose staple fibre, linen and insulators. Its subsidiary UltraTech Cement is India’s largest cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.