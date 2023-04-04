Grasim gets ₹5,000 crore credit line from Axis Bank2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 04:57 PM IST
- One of the term loans, valued at ₹4,850 crore, will be utilised for fresh capital expenditure and for the reimbursement of capital expenditure that has already been incurred within the past year
MUMBAI: Aditya Birla Group-owned flagship Grasim Industries Ltd., on Tuesday, availed a Rs. 5,000 crore credit line from Axis Bank Ltd. for capital expenditure and repayment of some of its existing loans.
