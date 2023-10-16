Grasim Ind plans 4,000 cr rights issue to fund capex

MUMBAI, NEW DELHI :Aditya Birla Group flagship Grasim Industries Ltd on Monday said its board has approved raising ₹4,000 crore through a rights issue. The capital will be used to finance capital expenditure, repay debt and for general corporate purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The capital outlay for the company to establish itself as India’s second largest decorative paints player is on track. Furthermore, the company is committed to sustaining market leadership in its core businesses viscose and chemicals (at a standalone level)," Grasim said in a statement.

The issue price, rights entitlement ratio, timing, record date, and the terms of payment will be decided by the board or a board-appointed committee. The rights issue will be open to all shareholders, with the promoters and promoter group confirming their participation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The promoters own 42.8% of Grasim. “They will subscribe to their rights entitlement fully and also to the unsubscribed portion, if any, demonstrating their deep conviction in Grasim’s growth prospects," the statement added.

Grasim has already committed to invest ₹10,000 crore to set up the paints business, with a cutting-edge research and development facility in Maharashtra. The company will launch its new paints venture under the Birla Opus brand in the fourth quarter of FY24.

“Our foray into decorative paints is a strategic choice that enables us to tap a high-growth market and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape," Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a JP Morgan report dated 10 August, Grasim Industries also offers attractive volume growth opportunities in its viscose staple fibre (VSF) and chemicals businesses, which operate in a strong environment. It is also a potential option to play in the paint market.

“Grasim now expects project cost at ₹10,000 crore to be spent by FY25 vs earlier guidance of initial capex of ₹5,000 crore by FY24 as Grasim accelerates its capacity build out (expects to commission the plants starting from 4QFY24)," said the JP Morgan report.

The textile manufacturer is expected to report a profit of ₹726 crore and net sales of ₹6,190 crore in the second quarter of FY24, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has a market capitalization of ₹1.3 trillion and has outperformed the Nifty 50 year-to-date, rising 15% compared to the index’s 9% return.

Shares of the company rose 1% to touch ₹2,000 during the day on NSE, before closing 0.55% lower at 1973.70.

