Grasim Industries on Friday said income tax department has raised the capital gains tax for the assessment year 2018-19 to ₹8,334 crore, including the interest.

The demand by the IT department was related to the sale of shares in Aditya Birla Capital, a group firm.

"The imposed capital gain tax on the value of shares is without considering that the shares were issued to the shareholders in pursuant to scheme of arrangement and no consideration was received by the company, which could be subjected to tax," Grasim said in a filing today.

“The company would take appropriate action against the said order which it believes is against the spirit of tax laws," it added.

Grasim, part of a group under Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, noted that India had sought dividend distribution tax related to the same deal in 2019, which was suspended by the courts until the tribunal makes a final decision.

“There seems to be no justification for seeking capital gain tax, as there was no sale involved," said Ketan Dalal, founder at Katalyst Advisors, a boutique structuring and advisory firm.

Grasim, a flagship company of the global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, is a leading chemicals player in India and has a market-cap over ₹1 lakh crore. It is also the largest cement producer and has ventured into diversified financial services.

The company's consolidated revenue during the first quarter of FY22 was up 53% year-on-year at ₹19,919 crore. Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 86% year-on-year to ₹4,736 crore, while the net profit came in at ₹1,667 crore.

On Friday, Grasim Industries' scrip closed flat at ₹1,670 on NSE.

