Grasim gets ₹5,000 cr credit line from Axis2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:55 AM IST
Grasim Industries said it has entered three term loan agreements with the bank, totalling ₹5,000 crore, includinga term loan of ₹4,850 crore, which will be used to fund its capex needs and for reimbursing the capex incurred within the past one year, it added
MUMBAI : Aditya Birla Group’s flagship Grasim Industries Ltd has secured a ₹5,000 crore credit line from Axis Bank for capital expenditure requirements, and repay some of its existing loans, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
