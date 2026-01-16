Grasim names Sachin Sahay as new Birla Opus CEO

India's Grasim Industries on Friday named Sachin Sahay as the new chief executive of its paints business, Birla Opus.

Sahay's appointment comes more than two months after the textiles and chemicals manufacturer announced former CEO Rakshit Hargave's sudden departure, surprising analysts and stoking worries about the company's future growth path in a sector where competition is intensifying rapidly.

Since its launch in February 2024, Birla Opus has invested heavily in paint factories across India as well as offered hefty discounts, gaining ground mainly at the expense of market leader Asian Paints.