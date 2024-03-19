Grasim raises ₹1,250 crore from IFC through sustainability-linked NCDs
The company said the funds would be used to support decarbonisation through Birla Opus, its new paints business.
New Delhi: Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, announced that it has raised ₹1,250 crore from International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group, by issuing sustainability-linked non-convertible debentures (NCD). It said the funds would be used to support decarbonisation through its new paint-manufacturing business.