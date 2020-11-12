Grasim sells fertiliser business to Indorama for 2,649 crore

"The divestment of the fertiliser business by Grasim is a strategic portfolio choice and unlocks value for the shareholders. It is in line with the strategic thrust of the company to focus on core businesses," Dilip Gaur, MD, Grasim Industries Ltd, said. “Indo Gulf Fertilisers is synonymous with strong performance and high sustainability standards. To take it to the next level in size and value, the company is pleased to have found in Indorama Corporation, a credible fertiliser player to own IGF. IGF will benefit from synergies and expertise of Indorama Corporation’s existing agri portfolio."