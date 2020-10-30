Grasim signs production deal with Warren Buffett’s specialty chemicals company

India is amongst the largest consumers of CPVC, primarily in the form of plumbing pipe and fittings, and growing needs for clean water in all residential and commercial buildings will drive continued growth, Grasim said. Lubrizol is the inventor and largest manufacturer of CPVC resin and CPVC compounds worldwide. “With billions of feet installed globally, Lubrizol’s CPVC solutions enable long-lasting systems and reliable access to clean, safe drinking water to millions of homes, apartments and commercial buildings in alignment with the company’s mission to help the world Live Better. Lubrizol products have been instrumental in delivering safer water to some 200 million citizens in South Asia. This affiliation will also enable Aditya Birla Group and Lubrizol Corporation to explore opportunities across applications like water solutions, construction, textiles, automotive and piping by leveraging the technologies and market channels of both the groups," the exchange notice said.