Grasim to launch paints biz by early next yr

Grasim to launch paints biz by early next yr1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:39 PM IST
The company plans to offer a full suite of high-quality products in the decorative paints segment and has committed an investment of ₹10,000 crore ($1.34 billion) to set up the business.
New Delhi: Grasim Industries Ltd, an Aditya Birla group flagship, will launch its new paints venture under the brand name, Birla Opus, in the fourth quarter of FY24, it told the exchanges on Thursday.
