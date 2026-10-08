Great Indian Festival to ‘break previous records’ as early deals see 35-40% growth: Amazon India executive | Exclusive

Amazon India expects the Great Indian Festival 2026 to surpass previous records, with early deals launched ahead of the main sale already seeing growth of around 35-40%, Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Categories, Amazon India, told LiveMint in an exclusive interview.

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The Great Indian Festival opened to all customers at midnight on October 8, with deals across smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, home, kitchen and everyday essentials. Its early deals started on September 25 and ended on October 7.

“We generally do not look at the festive season only in terms of sales numbers. We look at several parameters, including customer frequency and the performance of Amazon Now in the cities where we are launching it. Wherever Amazon Now has been launched, we are seeing customers shop around three times more than they did earlier,” Srivastava said.

He added, “We also launched early deals around 10 days before the main sale, and we have already seen growth of around 35–40%. This gives us an indication that the festive season is going to go very well for us, and we expect the Great Indian Festival to break previous records.”

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Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2025 drew 276 crore customer visits.

Amazon confident on festive readiness Srivastava said Amazon has made extensive preparations for the festive season across three key areas: physical infrastructure and capacity, technical infrastructure including its website and backend servers, and seller efforts to bring attractive offers and inventory closer to customers.

Amazon Now expansion Amazon has also significantly expanded its Amazon Now network during the festive season.

“We have added 20 new fulfilment centres, along with 6 new sort centres and 150 new delivery stations,” Srivastava said.

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He added that Amazon Now, the company's quick-commerce and fastest delivery option, has expanded to 120 cities. “We are adding three to four micro fulfilment centres every day,” he said.

“At this pace, we expect Amazon Now to be present in 300 cities by the end of the year,” Srivastava noted.

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Amazon adds 50% more fulfilment capacity The company has also increased its overall fulfilment capacity for the ongoing festive season.

“On the infrastructure side, we have added almost 50% more fulfilment capacity compared to last year,” Srivastava said, noting Amazon has also created 160,000 seasonal jobs across its fulfilment centres and delivery network.

Beyond physical infrastructure, Amazon has scaled its computing and website-handling capacity, worked with payment partners to prepare for higher transaction and EMI demand, and worked with sellers to configure deals and bring in inventory, he stated.

“This has been a massive undertaking over almost six months,” Srivastava said, adding that compared with previous years, “we are better prepared than ever before.”

Amazon puts SBI at the centre Amazon says customers can get a 10% instant discount with SBI Credit and Debit Cards, as well as eligible EMI transactions.

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Prime members to get extra 5% discount: Amazon Moreover, Amazon said it will offer Prime members an additional 5% discount during this year’s Great Indian Festival, marking the first time the benefit will be available across its largest-ever selection of products, noting the extra savings will apply to lakhs of products available on the e-commerce platform.

“For the first time this Amazon Great Indian Festival, Prime members will get an extra 5% off on our largest-ever selection, offering extra savings only for Prime members. This is across lakhs of products Prime members look for on Amazon.in – delighting them with more savings on products they’re actually looking to buy this festive season,” the Amazon spokesperson said.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X