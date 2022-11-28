Great job-market riddle: Many companies desperate to hire while some cut jobs

“We have to make sure we manage through downturns in such a way that we’re in a good place to handle the upturns," Cynthia M. Sanborn, chief operating officer of Norfolk Southern Corp., told Wall Street analysts on Oct. 26. “So we have levers such as attrition that can help us if we need it, but we also know that we have to be fortified in having a good hiring pipeline or a line-of-sight to that hiring pipeline, so that we can manage the upturn."