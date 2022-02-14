Great Learning for Business, the enterprise arm of edtech company Great Learning said on Monday it is foraying into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market comprising of United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

According to Great Learning, it has already helped thousands of learners from GCC countries upskill on its platform in their individual capacity.

As recently reported by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), over the next 10 years, the focus of enterprises is largely on digital competencies and skills like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and automation, due to digital transformation happening across industries. Most industries and enterprises, including multiple brick-and-mortar organizations, are embracing digital trends. However, finding the right talent equipped with the knowledge of these technologies remains the biggest challenge.

Great Learning for Business works with global organizations across verticals such as information technology, banking, insurance, logistics and oil & gas. “Organizations may choose from a range of high-quality programs offered in collaboration with the world’s top institutions like Stanford Graduate School of Business, Wharton Business School, National University of Singapore, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology or work with Great Learning to create uniquely customized learning experiences for their workforces," Great Learning said.

“GCC countries are moving at a swift pace to digitize and diversify their economies. Digitization requires a workforce trained in emerging skills like analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity and design thinking. We believe organizations across GCC can benefit from our programs like several of our MNCs partners across the world," said Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and CEO, Great Learning.

