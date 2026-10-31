Greater Noida PNB Fraud Case: CBI names Deepanshi, Ashutosh Pathak - What are they accused of? Details

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case over allegations that crores of rupees were diverted from customers’ savings and fixed deposit accounts at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a PTI report, the agency’s Anti-Corruption Bureau in Ghaziabad registered an FIR after taking cognisance of a written complaint sent to the bureau on 23 October by the Chief Manager of PNB’s Noida Circle. The complaint named an employee of the bank’s Sector Pi branch, along with some other account holders.

Who are Deepanshi and Ashutosh Pathak? What are they accused of? The CBI has named Deepanshi, a branch office assistant, along with account holder Ashutosh Pathak and some unidentified public and private individuals as accused in the case.

According to the bank’s complaint to the CBI, Deepanshi was questioned by the branch head about the suspicious transactions and "broke down and admitted that the transactions were carried out on the instructions of one of the account holders, Ashutosh Pathak...who is known to her."

The offences cited in the case include criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating, falsification of accounts and criminal misconduct by public servants. The FIR invokes provisions of the BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

What do we know about the case? According to PNB’s complaint, the suspected fraud was uncovered after a customer alerted the branch head on September 16 to three suspicious debits from her account.

The complaint noted that the branch had so far identified unauthorised debits totalling ₹10.24 crore from several customer accounts, which the accused allegedly siphoned off over the last three years. PNB added that the branch was reconciling its records to determine the full extent of the suspected fraud.

PNB has suspended at least 12 employees and filed a complaint with the CBI after reports that a branch official, with the help of some outsiders, had used the branch manager’s password to transfer funds from individual accounts.

Also Read | PNB settles ₹43 lakh in claims amid alleged fraud at Greater Noida branch

While the bank is still investigating the full extent of the suspected fraud, its current estimate of around ₹10 crore is lower than the ₹35 crore figure that surfaced on social media.

Preliminary findings have indicated the unauthorised use of banking credentials, manipulation of customer account details, diversion of customers’ funds, alteration of FDR (fixed deposit receipt) details, premature closure of FDRs and routing of proceeds through beneficiary accounts.

The PNB complaint, included in the CBI’s FIR, stated, "Review of system logs, user activity records and transactions prima facie revealed that multiple unauthorised transactions had been carried out in customer accounts over a substantial period of time by misusing CBS (core banking solution) user IDs belonging to different branch officials, by Deepanshi."

On Thursday, PNB said it had settled three claims amounting to ₹43 lakh so far and assured customers that all genuine claims would be addressed. It further said that it was fully cooperating with the authorities and taking necessary measures to address the concerns of affected customers.