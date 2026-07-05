Is Greaves Cotton's diversification strategy starting to pay off?

Greaves Cotton Ltd is beginning to reap the benefits of a decade-long diversification drive, sharply reducing its reliance on diesel engines for three-wheelers as it transforms into a broader engineering and industrial solutions company.
The company's dependence on three-wheeler engines has fallen from around 80% of its business a decade ago to just over a quarter now, chief executive officer Parag Satpute said, as businesses spanning gensets, mechanical cables, electric motors and engine exports have gained scale.
The Karan Thapar group-backed company is now looking for acquisitions and joint ventures to expand into sectors including defence, aerospace, auto components and energy solutions.
The broader mix of businesses gives Greaves multiple growth engines.
"We believe this portfolio can grow organically between 16% and 18% (in revenue) over the next few years," Satpute told Mint.