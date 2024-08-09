Greece flies more firefighters to battle a blaze on Crete, and orders new evacuations

Greece flies more firefighters to battle a blaze on Crete, and orders new evacuations

AP
Published9 Aug 2024, 01:49 AM IST
Greece flies more firefighters to battle a blaze on Crete, and orders new evacuations
Greece flies more firefighters to battle a blaze on Crete, and orders new evacuations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities flew additional forces Thursday to the southern island of Crete, where 250 firefighters battled a wildfire that forced the evacuation of eight villages in mountainous areas.

The blaze tore through olive groves, farmland and scrub, damaging irrigation networks, but posed no immediate threat to the busy holiday resorts along the island's coast.

The fire service said 40 members of a specialist unit from Athens joined the operation in the island's central Rethymno area late Thursday, boosting the ground forces to nearly 300. A first team was sent in on Wednesday.

No injuries or severe damage to homes have been reported so far. Strong winds hampered firefighting efforts on the ground, assisted by a large fleet of 13 waterbombing aircraft and eight helicopters. Although the aircraft stopped flying after nightfall, firefighters were hoping to take advantage of an overnight lull in the wind to bring the blaze under control.

More than 2,000 wildfires have erupted all over Greece this summer, which authorities have warned carries the highest fire risk in the past two decades amid unusually high temperatures linked to climate change. But most have been tamed before they could cause extensive devastation or deaths, as has been the case during previous summers.

The Rethymno fire started on Wednesday and was initially contained after a nightlong lull in high winds, but the flames intensified after daybreak.

Greece has experienced a mild, dry winter followed by a dry, hot spring, which left vegetation across the country tinder-dry, enabling flames to spread fast.

To address the threat, the government invested in more firefighting assets, including water-dropping aircraft and early warning drones.

The fire service said Thursday afternoon that a total 35 wildfires broke out across the country over the past 24 hours.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 01:49 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsGreece flies more firefighters to battle a blaze on Crete, and orders new evacuations

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue