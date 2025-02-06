India can be a global hub for wind turbines: Suzlon’s Girish Tanti
- The National Manufacturing Mission proposed in the Union Budget 2025-26 and the focus on clean tech manufacturing are expected to bring the sector the required support, says Girish Tanti, vice chairman of Suzlon Energy Ltd.
NEW DELHI : India has the potential to become the manufacturing hub of wind power components like turbines to cater to global demand, and policy initiatives along the lines of production-linked incentives (PLI) would go a long way in unlocking that potential, said Girish Tanti, vice chairman of Suzlon Energy Ltd.