India can be a global hub for wind turbines: Suzlon’s Girish Tanti

"It's important that we also support the wind ecosystem, which is already good, but we must maintain it...While today we are at 64% local content in wind, it was close to about 75% a decade ago. So, we've come down because wind has not got the focus that it requires. I think the government is looking into that, and we are seeing that now a positive area with this kind of policies. We will see that a more level playing field is provided and policies are harmonized between wind and solar," the Suzlon vice-chairman said.