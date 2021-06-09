Green energy company Greenjoules raises $4.5 million from Blue Ashva Capital

"Greenjoules’ vision of being a major player in wastes-to-energy market gets a boost with this investments from Blue Ashva Capital. With this we are well placed to play a significant role in serving the Large Industrial market, who have Board mandates to switch to environment friendly fuels. The 2018 Govt of India Biofuels policy intends to convert 5% of all Diesel being consumed to Biofuels by 2030. This will further add opportunities for us in the years to come." said V S Shridhar, co-founder and CEO of Greenjoules Pvt Ltd.