Green energy investments to gain momentum, keen to partner Indian funds: BII CEO

New Delhi: Green energy investments in India are set to gain momentum and expand further, driven by heightened energy security concerns triggered by the West Asia war, said Leslie Maasdorp, chief executive officer (CEO) of British International Investment.
BII would explore partnerships with large domestic investors such as insurance and pension funds to jointly finance projects in energy transition, climate and infrastructure in India, he said in an interview, describing the country as the development finance institution’s (DFI) most important investment destination.
BII was a key initial investor in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund's (NIIF) green energy firm Ayana, which was later acquired by state-run ONGC and NTPC in a $2.3 billion deal. With a $2.5 billion India portfolio, Maasdorp said BII would seek to maintain India’s share at around 25% of its overall investments, underscoring the country’s position as the development finance institution's most strategically important market.