Green energy investments to gain momentum, keen to partner Indian funds: BII CEO

"From a financial perspective, when you invest in this market, there's ample opportunity for secondary sales to take businesses to the IPO (initial public offering) market, to the public markets, so all the ingredients [to] have a more well functioning financial and capital markets we have in in India," Maasdorp said. "Because of the sheer size of the market, investors want to be here because you got hundreds of millions of consumers here, and it is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. It's a very sophisticated market. If you look at through an emerging market lens. It is the biggest and most consequential sort of industrial transition that is taking place here from fossil fuels. There's going to be a multi-decade transition."