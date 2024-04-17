Green push: Apple enters rooftop solar JV to power its India operations
The six projects will generate a combined output of 14.4 megawatts (MW), and will be used to power Apple's offices and stores, as well as “other” domestic operations.
Tech giant Apple on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Mumbai-based solar energy solutions provider, CleanMax, to invest in six rooftop solar projects in India. However, it did not specify the capital outlay for the projects.
