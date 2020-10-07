Green shoots of revival seen in electric two-wheeler sector: Industry body

“Lately there have been many positive news on the EV policy front from the central and state governments that has led to a higher confidence amongst OEMs, Component suppliers and investors. We look forward to a big push by the government to set right what went wrong with FAME 2 so as to assist generation of demand which is already showing some green shoots. Some of the measures that could be adopted are removal of the 'range criteria' from two wheelers for subsidy, reduction of GST on batteries from 18 % to 5% when sold separately, mandating delivery businesses to convert their fleets to EVs, promote electric mobility under ‘Swatchh Bharat Campaign’ added Sohinder Gill.