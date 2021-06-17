Green SPACs struggle after years of success

Weaknesses have begun to show even in some of the earlier green SPAC investments that have fared well. Electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp., which said it needs to raise more capital, this week fired two top executives over improprieties in its corporate reporting. Lordstown shares are down by two-thirds from their peak just before the deal to go public via SPAC closed last October.

