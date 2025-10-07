Greenhushing Is (Whisper It) Coming for Carbon Removal

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Greenhushing, in which companies quietly get on with the task of decarbonizing without boasting about it, was once thought to be a way of avoiding accusations of greenwashing and complying with environmental-claims regulations. Now, it seems like it’s more to avoid rocking the boat with climate-skeptic politicians and consumers. A landscape where climate action can only be discussed sotto voce adds both a challenge and a potential direction for the important, but nascent, carbon-removal industry.

With federal support for climate tech disappearing in the US, project developers are trying to find a viable path forward. For CarbonCapture Inc. subsidiary True North Carbon, that meant moving its direct-air capture (DAC) plant to Canada from the US. For others, it means choosing to focus on parts of the climate puzzle that aren’t exclusively about CO2. In other words, they’re greenhushing themselves.

For example, there’s a lot of interest in integrating carbon removal with industrial processes, where sequestering CO2 is pitched as an added bonus alongside cost savings, operational efficiencies and supply chain security. Capture6 is a firm based in California that works with water-treatment facilities, using wastewater brine to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere while simultaneously producing freshwater for drinking, agriculture and industry. Vaulted Deep is a waste-management company in Texas that stores organic waste miles underground, reducing methane emission alongside seizing carbon.

A focus on co-benefits was front and center at a carbon removal conference I attended last week in London. Research from the Biochar Demonstrator program, a UK academic project investigating the potential of the charcoal-like substance, showed that farmers are more interested in the agricultural benefits, such as improved crop yields and water retention, than the sequestering of carbon.

Focusing too much on the climate potential, and ignoring everything else, has held some companies back. A planned test of ocean-alkalinity enhancement (OAE) in Cornwall, pumping magnesium hydroxide into St Ives Bay via a wastewater pipe to speed up the ocean’s natural carbon cycle, ended up being scrapped. Planetary Technologies, the project developer, said it was because scaling up had been assessed as “commercially unviable” — but it came after fierce backlash from residents concerned about the impact on local wildlife and associating the method with ongoing water pollution problems in the area.

Developers are having to contend with political pressure from both sides — the right, arguing that climate technologies are a waste of money, and the left, emphasizing nature and justice. A Harvard University analysis of 75 global firms found that while 85% maintained or expanded their sustainability programs in the 12 months preceding May 2025, only 16% restated those commitments publicly.

The best way forward is to explain to people what’s in it for them — other than preventing uncontrolled climate change, which has sadly proven to be too conceptual and distant in time to be convincing. For some methods, that’s an easy question to answer. Biochar is essentially a waste-management solution with a whole range of applications from agriculture to construction; peatland restoration helps improve water quality and biodiversity and prevent flooding.

But techniques such as DAC, which currently exists solely to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and sequester it underground, may be a harder sell. Even though enhancing ocean alkalinity may help tackle sea acidification, which threatens coral reefs and other marine animals, it’s difficult to get people on board when the problem is invisible and removed from daily life — much like climate change itself.

It doesn’t help that DAC is also energy intensive and extremely expensive. Bloomberg NEF analysis found that the average cost per metric ton of carbon removal currently averages $900, much higher than the $100/ton ceiling deemed economically acceptable. With inflation and energy costs key issues among consumers right now, it’s harder to make the case that such projects deserve the government support required to help upscale them.

As companies whisper rather than shout about their climate investments, carbon removal projects also won’t get the perks of being associated with brands consumers know and trust. For instance, while fashion retailer H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a multi-year agreement with Climeworks AG for DAC credits, it may decide in the current environment not to promote that association to its customers. That’s just another hurdle toward increasing public awareness and normalizing removing carbon from the atmosphere.

So in addition to the already very tricky task of driving demand up and costs down, developers will have to be smart in how they cultivate public acceptance. Co-siting DAC plants with industry and making use of waste heat may help fend off energy use criticisms, for example.

There are also instructive projects already in operation: CarbonRun, a Canadian alkalinity enhancement company, enjoys high public support because its project started as a grassroots movement and is driven more by restoring rivers degraded by acid rain than by carbon removal. With the fishing community onside, enticed by the prospect of more plentiful salmon, the path to deployment becomes smoother.

We’ll need a whole range of technologies to reach the roughly 8 billion tons of carbon removal per year required to meet the 1.5C Paris Agreement target, including DAC and OAE. Although the true benefit — less CO2 in the atmosphere — won’t be realized until we get close to net-zero emissions, carbon removal companies would do well to concentrate on the benefits they can offer us today.

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Lara Williams is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering climate change.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion