Greenko aims to become net carbon zero by 2040

In what may strengthen India’s climate commitment credentials, its emissions have been reduced by 28% over 2005 levels, against the target of 35% by 2030. According to the Union government, India is the only major economy with actions in line to keep global warming below 2°C of pre-industrial levels and the only G20 country whose energy transition is consonant with this goal. This comes against the backdrop of India resisting the pressure of declaring a net zero emission goal. Instead, India has called out nations on their carbon neutral intent announcements and termed its as ‘meaningless’.