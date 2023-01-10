Greenko Group to invest ₹10K crore for pumped storage project in Madhya Pradesh1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Greenko’s project will be set up near Gandhi Sagar in Neemuch district with a daily storage capacity of 11 GWh
New Delhi: Renewable energy firm Greenko Group will invest ₹10,000 crore to set up a pumped storage project near Gandhi Sagar in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, the company said in a statement.