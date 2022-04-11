Greenko, John Cockerill to set up electrolyzer factory in India

This facility will be the world’ largest electrolyzer giga factory outside China, and has the potential to help replace around 8% of India’s annual liquified natural gas (LNG) imports. This assumes significance from the energy security perspective, given that India imports 85% of its oil and 55% of natural gas requirements. This also comes in the backdrop of global flash-points such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis that has added to the uncertainty in the international energy markets.