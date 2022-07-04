Greenko partners IIT Hyderabad to set up school of sustainable science & tech

A statement from the company said that the ‘Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology’ (GSSST) aims to plug the rising research, education, and skills gaps caused by the imperatives of sustainable development.
NEW DELHI :New Delhi: Renewable energy major Greenko and IIT Hyderabad have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch India’s first dedicated school for sustainable science and technology.
A statement from the company said that the ‘Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology’ (GSSST) aims to plug the rising research, education, and skills gaps caused by the imperatives of sustainable development.
The school will be advancing knowledge in the key thrust areas of climate change mitigation, artificial intelligence and space technology, energy transition and industrial transformation, circular and regenerative economy among others.
GSSST will open towards the end of this year and, by June 2023, will induct students for MTech and Ph.D. in sustainable science and technology, followed by BTech programs.
“The experience gained at GSSST will be replicated at other IITs, engineering colleges, and later at polytechnics and schools," it said.
Greenko is working in consultation with the Ministry of Education, AICTE, NCERT, and NCVET to ensure GSSST both conforms to and advances learning in sustainable science and technology.
Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan said: “India cannot just be a consuming nation. We have to innovate and establish our own models for achieving self-sufficiency as well as for furthering global welfare.“
He said that India is going to play a leading role in the fourth industrial revolution and IIT Hyderabad will play a major role in building the brand India globally and in carving out a better and prosperous future.
Speaking on occasion, Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder, CEO & MD, Greenko Group, said: “The vision and commitment to sustainability and idea to develop R&D centres of excellence that helps India build necessary technologies and skills in India led to this opportunity.“
He added that GSSST aims to be the knowledge and human resource powerhouse for driving decarbonization and sustainable development and pursue twinning arrangements with globally reputed research and educational institutes.