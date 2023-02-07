Greenko plans to supply green ammonia to Uniper
The green ammonia will be supplied from 1 million tonne per annum (mtpa) production facility in Kakinada that is being set up by Greenko Group’s arm
New Delhi: GIC Holdings, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Japan’s ORIX Corp-backed Greenko Group plans to supply green ammonia to Germany’s biggest gas trader Uniper, in what could be the first export deal of the emission-free fuel out of India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×