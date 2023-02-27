Greenko repays global bonds worth $935 million
Earlier this week, Greenko repaid $435 million of corporate bonds issued by its subsidiary Greenko Mauritius by taking a fresh loan of $425 million.
New Delhi: Greenko Energy Holdings on Friday announced repayment of $935 million of global bonds. Mint had earlier reported that Greenko Energy Holdings has prepaid $500 million of global bonds, scheduled for repayment in August 2023, using its cash flow to reduce the overall leverage of the group.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×