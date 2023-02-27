Greenko repays global bonds worth $935 million

It is building a 50-gigawatt hour (GWh) of storage capacity on pumped storage technology (PSP) as part of its plan to set up an energy storage cloud platform of 100 GWh. National Investment and Infrastructure Fund’s (NIIF) Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd has partnered with Greenko Group to store 6-GWh of power in hydro pump storage plants that Greenko is building at Pinnapuram in Andhra Pradesh.